Is Tejasswi Prakash Rohit Shetty's FAVOURITE from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is back on Colors Tv with the ultimate daredevil Rohit Shetty hosting the tenth season of show. The concept of the show this year is that Rohit Shetty is the principal of the ‘Darr Ki University’ wherein the contestants are students.

The stellar line up of contestants includes the who's who of entertainment industry like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Malishka, Balraj Syal amongst others.

One contestant who's gaining immense popularity from the show is the gorgeous actress Tejasswi Prakash. She is all things cute and extremely adorable because of her funny antics.

The actress seems to be Rohit Shetty's favourite.

Rohit is always known to be a no-nonsense person and also comes across as a strict task master. While Rohit doesn't entertain a lot of contestants, Tejasswi is one contestant across the seasons to have a different kind of bond with Shetty.

The actress seem to have impressed Rohit with her effortless and genuine innocence and cuteness.

At several occasions, Tejasswi carefreely said things to Rohit Shetty that others would think twice before saying. However, Shetty took it sportingly and also gave it back to his sarcastic comebacks.

