From Tejasswi Prakash to Rupali Ganguly, here is what is common between these Indian television actors

MUMBAI: In modern society, your wealth is determined by the assets you have. Additionally, driving a flashy car might serve as a significant status symbol in your social circles. And when it comes to celebrities, you can anticipate that all of these vehicles will be extremely pricey and exotic.

While Bollywood celebrities' automobiles have received a lot of attention, TV stars aren't far behind in showing off their flashy wheels either.

Here are a few TV celebs who bought cars post their show’s success:

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali is apparently one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. The actress, who enjoys lengthy rides with her hubby, recently added a bright red Mahindra Thar for Rs. 14.15 lakh to her collection (ex-showroom). It's crucial to add that she believes in purchasing Indian products, which is why she chose the Mahindra, in case you were wondering why the highest-paid TV actor chose a less expensive pair of wheels.

Tejasswi Prakash

In April of this year, Prakash added an Audi Q7 to her garage after winning Bigg Boss 15 in January. The cost of the car increases to Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom). She now spends time with her family and her beau Karan Kundra's family, therefore this is the ideal vehicle for her.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek, a comedian, bought a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE. The SUV costs between Rs 85.80 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore. The comedian earned quite an enormous amount during the Kapil Sharma Show and the success of the show was quite evident.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are one of the cutest couples of the television industry. The couple bought a new car a while back. They got a black SUV and even drove it to the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the next day. They looked super happy and the cast members congratulated them as well.

Surabhi Das

Surabhi Das is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in the Assamese and Hindi TV serial industries. She rose to fame with Colors TV’s nima Denzongpa. She is a proud owner of Tata Harrier post the success of her show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

In Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar played the part of Karan Luthra, which rocketed him to fame. He believes in savouring each and every minute of life when it comes to living a lifestyle. The actor is also fond of his vehicles, and we learned that he purchased a G-Wagon 63 AMG and it is approximately of Rs 2.40 crores.

Shaheer Sheikh

One of the well-known TV stars is Shaheer Sheikh. He is now making waves for the show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He has a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, which he treasures. The base-spec model of the automobile costs about Rs 70 lakh.

