Tejasswi Prakash travels abroad to celebrate her birthday Pratik’s birthday; shares visuals of celebration!

Well, as much as we love watching Tejasswi and Karan together, fans also love the sibling bond that Tejasswi shares with her brother Pratik. She has flown down all the way to Mexico to celebrate his birthday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 14:25
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry.

She has worked hard to achieve what she is today and currently is much in the news for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two met in the Bigg Boss 15 and instantly fell head over heels in love with each other. Her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments.

(Also Read: Siddarth Shukla, Abhishek Kumar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are the few television actors who rejuvenated their careers with reality shows

Fans loved Tejasswi and Karan’s chemistry on Bigg Boss 15 and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always. Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon. The actress keeps the fans updated about what the couple is up too through her vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Well, as much as we love watching Tejasswi and Karan together, fans also love the sibling bond that Tejasswi shares with her brother Pratik. She has flown down all the way to Mexico to celebrate his birthday.

Check out a few glimpses:

We wish Pratik happy birthday and a blessed year ahead! 

(Also Read: Sad: Tejasswi Prakash narrates her ordeal on missing her flight and a series of UNFORTUNATE EVENTS that followed…

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Naagin 6 Bigg Boss 15 #TejRan Pratik TellyChakkar
