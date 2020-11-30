Tejasswi Prakash is upset with Karan Kundra for THIS reason!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular television actresses. She is famous for portraying Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini and Mishti Malhotra in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She was seen in Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karan Kundra is also a well-known and loved actor. He has been part of various shows and mesmerized viewers with his performance.

He rose to fame with his performance as Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and his character had become a household name.

Today, he is seen hosting a lot of shows. He was last seen in the web series Dil Hi Toh Hai.

Now, we came across a video where Tejasswi seems to be upset with Karan, and the reason is a very funny.

In the video, Tejasswi asks Karan if she is looking fat in the dress she is wearing, to which the actor replies that she is looking fat. The actress seemed to not like this and gets a bit upset but then changes her mood and laughs it out.

Karan in return tells her not to take it seriously and that he was just kidding.

Well, the video will leave you in splits!

