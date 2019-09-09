Tejaswi Prakash turns down Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Actress Tejaswi Prakash, who rose to fame with Swaragini and also gained popularity with her stint in Pehredaar Piya Ki and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, will be seen in Colors’ adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.



There were reports about Tejaswi being approached to participate in Bigg Boss 13. However, we have learned that the actress has turned down the offer. It looks like Tejaswi is in no mood to get locked in the house anytime soon.



We buzzed Tejaswi, but she remained unavailable for a comment.



This time, Bigg Boss 13 will not feature commoners but only celebrity contestants participating in the show. Also, unlike every season, this time the house of Bigg Boss is build in Film City, Goregoan, and not in Lonavala.



The channel has already released two promos of Bigg Boss 13. One features host Salman Khan dressed as a station master. The other shows Salman along with TV actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi in a gym.



Also, as per reports in media, the concept of the show is 'jaldi-jaldi'. The contestants will reach the finale in 4 weeks but fight to survive for 100 days.



Bigg Boss 13 will be launched on 29th September 2019.