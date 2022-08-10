Television actor Arjit Taneja set to bring his A-game to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Arjit Taneja

MUMBAI: India’s favourite stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ brings its 13th edition that's prepared to crank up its danger quotient. Powered with a new theme, the 13th season is bigger, bolder, and more daring! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the popular actor Arjit Taneja, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Are you ready to witness the thrill of a lifetime?  
 
Talking about joining the stunt-based show, Arjit says, "I've always been a thrill-seeker and a lover of adventure. Joining 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' is like a dream come true for me. I can't wait to push myself to the limits and face my fears head-on. This show is not just about conquering phobias, it's also about learning more about myself and my capabilities. And hence,  I'm ready to take on the challenge and come out victorious!”
 
‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.  

