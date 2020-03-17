Television actors lend their support towards shooting halt due to COVID 19

MUMBAI: The television industry has come together once again to fight an issue. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Film/TV shootings across India to stop from March 19 to 31. The decision was taken in compliance with the initiatives taken by central as well as State government.

While the show producers have already given a green signal and started following the rule, even popular faces of television industry have urged their fans to take the necessary precautions against the virus and agree with the film and television associations to stop shooting.

Nikkhil Arya- Firstly it's a welcome step since our sets our really ticking time bombs when it comes to the spread of this virus. Also, since our country's testing facilities are not fast and up there, precaution is our best hope against this epidemic. Our industry, like every other industry, will suffer losses but like they say "jaan hai toh jahan hain".



Aparna Dixit- It is a global situation that nobody imagined. The way it is impacting everyone's life, we all need to do whatever is necessary. We need to bring changes in the safety of one and all. It is the right decision also because especially we don’t wear masks while shooting and that too can be dangerous. It is the need of the hour. I stand by the rule. Definitely work will get affected but health is important.

Dipna Patel- The pandemic is affecting everyone and not just our industry. Actors will not be affected to that extent as much as the technicians will be who are dependent on daily wages for their livelihood. The government has decided this keeping in mind that we are a country of about 137crore people. We have to take this decision seriously.

Parull Chaudhry- It comes as a relief. The number of people affected in Mumbai by this virus is growing. Better to be safe than sorry. Good move by the Government. Sets are definitely crowded and can be risky. It will be a good break to spend time with family and especially for the unit that works around the clock. The industry is a part of the daily soap brigade. We are already struggling with the telecast. There will not be a new telecast and mostly it will be a repeat telecast. Films and web series will not get affected as much as daily soaps will get affected. I wish we could travel but that is just not possible. After this break, we all join back rejuvenated.

Vijayendra Kumeria- Nothing is more important than your health, so I’m in full support of this decision although I think the shoot should stop with immediate effect from today. The production house will take care of their employees. Personally I will spend time with family and also take care of myself.

Kunal Thakur- It is a difficult situation and our life will be affected. It will be difficult for technicians who are on daily wages. I hope the situation gets normal soon and we all resume work.

Rohitashv Gour- From 19th March to 31 March there is no shooting. It is a very good decision taken by the state government. It is important to control the COVID-19. This decision is for the greater good. We will also try to educate people around about the important preventive measures to be taken to against the virus. In this endeavor, we stand by the government and support them wholeheartedly.

Rishna Kandhari- We have been shooting back to back and the producer of our show Isharo Isharo main has requested all of us to support him in every way possible. We have prolonged working hours and we even might have to stay back and work double shifts. We have a lot of episodes in the bank, so I don't think telecast until 31 st march should be a problem. I think the crew is going to suffer more who work on per day basis. I'm going to be affected by the shutdown.I'm an actor the day I work I make money. Also, I run a business of giving studios, floors for shoots and with the announcement of no-shoot until few days rule my place is not being rented out.