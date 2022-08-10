Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI

MUMBAI :StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect overlap between extreme emotions will be witnessed by the audience on the screen with this show. The show will make you re-think romance and wonder if it is love.

StarPlus has introduced new talents in the past and kept its word to date. With TITLI, Starplus once again confirms the launch of another talented actress - Neha Solanki. Neha will be seen essaying the titular role of Titli. She is a rising star and promises to deliver an exceptional performance as the character of Titli. The audience will witness different shades of this character, ranging from a young aspirational woman to those of being emotionally vulnerable. The show Titli is a love story of a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli who is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after? Titli is like every other young woman who is hopeful for love and finds her Mr. Right. Titli is someone who believes in love and finds happiness in little things and cherishes those moments. It will be intriguing to witness the journey of Titli and how she finds her Mr. Right.

Jab We Met starrer Kareena Kapoor Khan essayed the role of Geet. Millions of young girls related to the character of Geet. The portrayal of Geet was that of a young, chirpy, and quirky girl. Just like Geet, television has found its Geet in Neha Solanki, Titli. Titli from StarPlus shows Titli is similar to Geet from Jab We Met.

Titli is a girl with a golden heart. Just like Geet, Titli is in search of her Mr Right.

Neha Solanki who essays the role of Titli in the StarPlus show Titli shares," This is the first time I'll be playing a character like this. Titli has different shades when it comes to her character. It was when my family mentioned my similarity with Geet from Jab We Met, that I started to notice it myself. Most of the qualities that Geet has are similar to those of Titli. Geet and Titli both are on a quest to find their Mr. Right and fulfill their childhood dream of marrying the man of their dreams. Jab We Met is my go-to movie. Whenever I am stressed or feeling low, I make sure to watch Jab We Met. It is my comfort film. I am excited about essaying the role of Titli similar to that of Geet and it is a dream come true. Just like Geet has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience, I hope I can do the same."

