Television is in gutter, says Tarun Khanna

MUMBAI: The powerhouse of talent Tarun Khanna roars with his acting prowess every time he is seen on screen. Extremely selective about his body of work, he always prefers quality over quantity. Tarun has been part of the TV industry over decades now and has experimented with his roles and looks in each show.

In a chat with TellyChakkar Tarun spoke briefly about how television hasn’t evolved, reality show Bigg Boss and more.

What are your views on the evolution of television? Did you like it better when you started?

Television is in gutters because people who are making daily shows (most of them) are so ignorant. They're showing India as a regressive country and portraying women in a bad/sad state. They don't understand that what they're showing on their series is being considered as the reality of India across the world. Lot of children who watch these shows grow up to be sexist by saying things like "don't cry like a woman" which is outrageous. I watch Pakistani shows, they're much more relevant and bolder. I don't blame the makers as well because all are running behind money, but they do have an option to make better content. For example, Amitabh Bachchan returned all the money from a pan masala advertisement once he received some backlash. I remember there was a show called "Sailaab", they don't make shows like that anymore. The message that today's shows are giving is totally irrelevant. I've worked with a lot of people but the production house of "Bhabhiji" is really good and focuses on light hearted comedy.

Post "Radha Krishna" what kind of show are you looking forward to?

There's already a show named "Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki" which will air on TV soon, we have already started shooting for it. I'm reprising my role as Mahadev and Hanuman Ji's character. It's a prequel to "Radha Krishna" revolving around the childhood of Krishna.

Do you see yourself doing any reality show?

Apart from Bigg Boss I'll do any reality show. There's an intriguing factor to it, because people don't know the personal life of an actor which I'm not willing to compromise on.

Do you consider yourself fortune because God has been kind to you throughout this pandemic?

Yes definitely, I consider myself blessed by lord Shiva and my parents.

Do you think that acting isn't the basic core anymore and it's more about social media presence?

You can literally buy followers, likes and views on Instagram and everybody does that. What's the point of something that can be bought? It's not the true worth of an actor. I'll only work with people who respect my acting talent more than my Instagram followers.

Any genre that you want to try in future?

I want to do a good romantic role because I've done many other roles apart from this. I have a story in mind but OTT demands a few bold scenes like a necessity. I'm open to it and so is my wife, I take a scene as a scene nothing else. As an actor it's my job to get rid of my inhibition in front of the camera.

Do you have a kid? And how are you as a father?

Yes, I have a 7-year-old son. I'm not a strict father because I spend less time with him due to work. My wife spends more time with him so she has to be a bit strict. And I have to work hard because you're defined from what work you do and he'll understand me when he grows up.

