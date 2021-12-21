Television’s most versatile actor – Mehul Nisar to be seen in Star Plus’s upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

MUMBAI: Lately, TV shows have been striving to strike the perfect balance between various storylines. From modern-day family dramas to epic sagas and fairy tale adventures, they have been providing artists with endless and unique opportunities. Popularly known for his powerful roles on television, versatile actor Mehul Nisar will be soon seen on the small screen with Star Plus’ upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'. Mehul Nisar has been part of 30 TV shows in the last 22 years.

Actors need to challenge themselves. It gives them a chance to improve as well as prove their caliber as performing artists. It helps them grow and makes their career graph exciting for them. This way, actors also get to connect with their fans who want to see their favorite actors and celebrities in varied roles. And Mehul is one such actor in the TV Industry. With 22 years of experience in hand, Mehul has certainly mastered his craft for acting and is ready to take on a unique role this time. As acclaimed by the actor; a particular role needs no prior preparation and just a tint of spontaneity. Setting a new image in the minds of the viewers, he will soon be seen essaying the role of Chanchal Chacha (Uncle), the Hero’s uncle in the show.

Versatile Actor Mehul Nisar who has managed to carve a special niche for himself in the span of 22 years has always experimented with his roles and given blockbuster performances to each and every character played by him to date. He says, “After all these years in the entertainment industry and if I were to do a show like 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' it definitely had to be something unique and special. I like to bring newness to the table and choose my projects wisely because I believe in quality as well as putting a lot of effort into making sure each new project is very different from my preceding characters and shows. In particular, this was my chance to set up a new image amongst the audience and I truly believe that every role needs to be essayed with spontaneity without any prior preparation as it helps bring out the authenticity factor, keeping viewers glued towards their television screens. Here’s hoping viewers and fans continue to shower me with love as I take on a new project.”

Produced by Cockcrow And Shaika Entertainment and Magic Moments Motion Pictures the show is an enduring journey of 2 contrasting personalities in the backdrop of a Large Joint Indian Family featuring talented actors Manan Joshi (as Anubhav) and Yesha Rughani (as Gungun) in key roles.

'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'to premiere from 3rd January 2022 at 7 pm only on Star Plus