Television serials Shubhaarambh and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera to be retelecast

MUMBAI: Once again, owing to the COVID situation in our nation, many television serials are facing issues such as slot changes. While some shows are going off-air, many old serials are having a rerun on television.

Colors' Shubhaarambh, which was a successful show on television, shut shop abruptly last year post the lockdown announcement.

Fans of the show were highly disappointed, but now, there is good news. The channel has decided to have a rerun of the show.

The show will be telecast on Colors Rishtey and will begin soon, though the date and timing are still unknown.

The shows stars Mahima Makwana as Rani and Akshit Sukhija as Raja, and their chemistry was liked by viewers. We are sure that fans will be happy to their love story again on screen.

On the other hand, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera was one of the most popular and successful shows of 2012. It had run of 3 years before it went off-air in 2015.

As per media reports, it will air on Star Utsav from May 5 at 9 AM.

The show stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Harshita Ojha, Vishal Vashishtha, Farnaz Shetty, and Sneha Wagh in the lead roles.

The audiences loved the brother and sister bond of Veera and Ranvijay.

