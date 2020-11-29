"Television will never lose it's charm, due to the evolution of OTT" says actress Donal Bisht

MUMBAI: Roop actress Donal Bisht who is best remembered for shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop is gearing up for her two upcoming releases, The Socho Project and In Cold Blood. And the interesting part these projects mark her venture into the digital space.

The actress who is straddling between both the mediums feels that no matter how much ever powerful OTT has become it cannot dim the charm of TV. Donal says "TV has a different section of audience. There are people who only watch TV religiously and there are people who like OTT also. But I won't say just because of OTT, TV has lost it's charm, No it is never going to happen. But I won't deny that the OTT platform has it's different set of audience too. Because, the OTT platforms offer finite stories and doesn't go on for years and years"

While the OTT content comes with it's own pros and cons, forming a perception on the same, Donal added "There are a couple of things that are not restricted in OTT platform, as family dramas are never played in OTT platforms pertaining to it's individualistic nature as you cannot watch it with your family. So the conclusion is, earlier people were divided between TV and films so now there is a different section of OTT which people watch who like to watch shorter stories according to their convenience. And there are a set of people who watch TV series on OTT (laughs). So, now people want to watch according to their time convenience and don't want to stick to a particular time slot. But I don't think just because a new thing is introduced, it can dim the charm of a thing that has been there since long. Everything has it's respective charm in it's own way"

