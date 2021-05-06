Telly actress Mahira Sharma opens up on working with telly fame Paras Chabra in their latest MV 'Nazaraa', READ

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since they had participated in Bigg Boss 13. The duo has been rumoured to be dating ever since, however, they have always maintained to be the best of friends.

Amid this, their on-screen chemistry has also been a thing among the fans. Interestingly, Paras and Mahira has once again collaborated for the song 'Nazaara', which has sung by Ustad Puran Chand Wadali & Lakhwinder Wadali and was released today. Interestingly, the duo is once again making headlines for their stint in the song.

Recently, Mahira spoke about her experience of working with Paras once again and she was seen heaping praises for the actor’s dedication to his work. “Paras is a very good actor and he's very energetic on-set. He is pro-active and also loves to give creative suggestions. He's someone who may not care all that much about his outfits and his appearance, but he's more into the acting bit. He's a very good actor, so his entire focus is on acting, not the appearance. So, I really like that about him.”, she added, as the former BB13 contestant expressed her excitement about being approached for this song.

Also Read: Imlie actor Faisal Sayeed tests positive for Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Mahira also spoke about the significant surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country in recent days. The lady urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocols and stay safe during the pandemic. She said, “I'd request everyone to stay at home and stay safe. During the first wave, we've all complied with the lockdown and stayed at home. I'd request for all of you to do the same even this time around. Our actions now will decide our future. Only step out if absolutely necessary and wear masks and gloves if stepping out. Also advising everyone to stay positive and pray for everyone who are facing troubles during these testing times!”.

Also Read: Anagha Bhosale on working with Apurva Agnihotri in Anupamaa: He is one happy soul and its lovely sharing screen space with him

Credit: Pinkvilla