Telly actress Rubina Dilaik SLAMS her Instagram account's hacker stating: "Use Your Energy On The Crisis The Nation Is Going Through", READ

MUMBAI: Celebrities often become victims of cybercrime.

Bigg Boss 14 winner and popular actress Rubina Dilaik recently took to her social media to inform that someone is trying to hack her Instagram account.

In her post, Rubina did not only call it a shameful act, she also said it was a waste, especially when the nation is facing the COVID-19 crisis.

In her post, Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through.".

She captioned the post by writing,"You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste.".

Scroll down to check out her post below:

Earlier, Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla had disabled a site sharing contact details of his wife and hundred other celebrities with the help of his engineer friend.

While sharing the details about it Abhinav had informed us, "A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina’s owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. I discussed it with him and he took 3 days to get that page disabled. Today, the site was disabled. There were some 100 contact nos on it.".

Coming back to Rubina's latest post, we are glad that the actress was notified about this, and the actress was saved from this mishap.

