Telly fame Ridhi Dogra's take on Covid-safety and the ongoing pandemic

MUMBAI: Travelling to another city after months to shoot was a bit overwhelming for Ridhi Dogra but staying positive, taking precautions and staying in a bio-bubble – these are what helped her stay safe, says the actress.

Ridhi, who was recently in her hometown Delhi, reveals this was the first time amid the pandemic that she stepped out of Mumbai to shoot. “It was scary to think about travel and outdoor shoots at first but since I had started shooting in Mumbai in October, my initial apprehensions about staying safe on sets were gone. Also, I kept telling myself I’d stay within a bio-bubble. I ensure that not many people touch my things. I keep my movement restricted, not use public washrooms, and always wear a mask.”, she said.

Ridhi met her parents after almost eight months, which was something she looked forward to about her trip. “I met them before my shoot started, as I didn’t want to risk their safety. I got a COVID test done before I travelled, and as soon as I landed, I met them. Meeting them was the best part of my visit as I hadn’t met them since March. Though it was for a short while, at least we got to spend time. We celebrated their anniversary together. I couldn’t stay home as I was going out to shoot, and wasn’t sure how safe it’d be for my parents if I stayed home.”, she informed.

Though 2020 was a difficult year for most, Ridhi says for her, there were many positive takeaways. “I had a good year, though it was me staying alone for the most part of it. I think 2020 made us all realise how little we need to survive and stay happy. I’ve been practising gratitude for years and for me, this year was no different as I was thankful for whatever I’ve been blessed with. I’m lucky that some years back I moved to a society where my friends such as Barun Sobti stay close, and during the lockdown, that was a big relief. Though we couldn’t meet for months, we knew we were close and would chat often. As for work, I started shooting in October and I am still shooting. I’m happy I’m getting to do what I like.”, the actress expressed.

