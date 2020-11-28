Telly industry's Czarina Ekta Kapoor tags Ruchikaa Kapoor as 'Begum Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh' post-her court-marriage with Shaheer Sheikh 

MUMBAI: The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh is now taken. The handsome hunk is off the list of the 'most eligible bachelors' of the television industry as he has recently exchanged the wedding vows with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in a court marriage.

The actress took to her social media account to share a picture with her hubby Shaheer.

Now, it is TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor who has wished the couple congratulations by sharing a picture of the bride and the groom.

In the caption, Ekta Kapoor called Ruchikaa 'Begum'. Ekta's message read, "Begum ruchikaaaaa kapoor sheikh! @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh !!!!! Happie married lifeeee !!!! I loveeeeee u guys !!!".

Stars like Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Mouni Roy, Patralekhaa and others also dropped in comments to congratulate the couple. In fact, Sonam even expressed shock over this piece of news as she commented, "Whaaaat! Congratulations."

While announcing the news, Ruchikaa had posted a happy picture that saw her dressed in a blue salwar kameez and Sheheer in a white kurta-pyjama.

In the caption, she wrote, "Off on an adventure called Forever. #HappilyEverAfter #ForeverPerson #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow.".

It was not very long ago that the couple had made their relationship Insta official.

Talking about his ladylove, Shaheer had said, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.".

Congratulations to the couple and wishing them a lovely life ahead!

