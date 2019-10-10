TellyChakkar readers select Aly Goni as Showters’ Choice Best Supporting Actor

MUMBAI: Aly Goni is an Indian television actor and model. He came into limelight through MTV's reality show Splitsvilla. He is seen playing the role of Romi Bhalla in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein which airs on Star Plus. He was also a contestant on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 which airs on Colors TV.



TellyChakkar readers have chosen him as the TellyChakkar Showters' Choice of the Week Best Supporting Actor with 87% Yes Showts.



Along with Aly, the TellyChakkar team nominated to compete in the Best Supporting Actor competition: Rishi Dev, Ronit Roy, Kunal Jai Singh, Anoop Soni, Vivek Dahiya, Sanjeev Seth and Hiten Tejwani.



Coming second is Rishi Dev with 86% Yes Showts. He is an Indian television actor and vlogger known for portraying the role of Naksh Singhania in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is also associated with the YouTube Channel called Rimorav Vlogs.



Right behind Rishi is Ronit Roy with 85% Yes Showts. He is an Indian television and film actor. Roy has earned numerous accolades in his career including a Filmfare award, two Screen Awards, five ITA Awards and six Indian Telly Awards. He has been referred to as the Amitabh Bachchan of television.



Kunal Jaisingh is an Indian television actor known for his portrayal of Ranveer Shergill in Channel V's The Buddy Project, Omkara Singh Oberoi in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz and Ruhaan in Voot's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He received 83% Yes Showts.



After Kunal is Anup Soni with 80% Yes Showts. He began his career with roles in television serials such as Sea Hawks and Saaya. He then took a break from television to work in films. He appeared in the 2003 films Kharaashein: Scars from Riots, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe as well as Hathyar. In 2004 he appeared in Ashoke Pandit's film Sheen. But he returned to television to work on the serial CID - Special Bureau. He continues working both in films and television. He has appeared in the hugely popular serial Crime Patrol on Sony.



Following Anoop is Vivek Dahiya with 79% Yes Showts. He is best known for portraying Rajveer Thakur in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Abhishek Singh in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Rajbeer Bundela in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Rajvardhan Singh Suryavanshi/ Raghav Sharma in Qayamat Ki Raat. In 2017, he was the winner in Nach Baliye. In 2019, Dahiya made his first digital debut in ZEE5's web series Black Tornado.



Sanjeev Seth is known for his role of Vishambharnath Maheshwari in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He received 78%Yes Showts.



Last but not least is Hiten Tejwani with 77% Yes Showts. He is known for his portrayal in serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb and Pavitra Rishta. He was a contestant on Bigg Boss 2017.



We congratulate Aly Goni on becoming TellyChakkar Showters' Choice of the Week Best Supporting Actor.