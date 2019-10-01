TellyChakkar readers select Bharti Singh as Showters’ Choice Best Comedian

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh Limbachiyaa is an Indian stand-up comedian from Amritsar, Punjab, India. She is known as the top female comedian of India. She has done numerous comedy shows and has hosted many awards showsl.



TellyChakkar readers have chosen her as the TellyChakkar Showters' Choice of the Week Best Comedian with 91% Yes Showts.



Along with Bharti, the TellyChakkar team nominated to compete in the Best Comedian competition: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Raju Srivastav, Vir Das, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Archana Puran Singh.



Coming second is Kapil Sharma with 89% Yes Showts. Sharma is an Indian stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor, and producer. Currently he hosts The Kapil Sharma Show. He also hosted television comedy shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, and Family Time with Kapil.



Sunil Grover is an Indian actor and stand-up comedian. He came into the limelight for his portrayal as Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and gained greater popularity for playing the role of Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. Grover was also seen in Bollywood film Bharat. He received 83% Yes Showts.



After Grover is Raju Srivastav with 76% Yes Showts. He has performed in stage shows in India and abroad. He also launched a series of audio cassettes and video CDs. He gained initial notice as an Amitabh Bachchan look-alike.



Vir Das is an Indian comedian, actor, and comedy musician. After beginning a career in standup comedy, Das moved to Hindi cinema starring in films like Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company and Go Goa Gone. He received 68% Yes Showts.



Following Vir Das is Navjot Singh Sidhu with 63% Yes Showts. He is an Indian politician, comedian, and former cricketer.



Last but not least is Archana Puran Singh with 61% Yes Showts. She is an Indian television presenter and film actress. She is bestis best known for comedy roles in Bollywood movies and as a judge on comedy shows like Sony TV India's The Kapil Sharma Show.



We congratulate Bharti Singh on becoming TellyChakkar Showters' Choice of the Week Best Comedian.