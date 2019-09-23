TellyChakkar readers select Shreya Ghoshal as Showters’ Choice Best Singer

MUMBAI: Shreya Ghoshal is an Indian playback singer who started learning music at the age of six. At the age of 16 she was noticed by the mother of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she entered and won the television singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.



Following that, she made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Bhansali's romantic drama Devdas for which she received a National Film Award. Apart from playback singing, Ghoshal has appeared as a judge on several television reality shows and she also appears in music videos.



TellyChakkar readers have chosen her as the TellyChakkar Showters' Choice of the Week Best Singer with 93% Yes Showts.



Along with Shreya, the TellyChakkar team nominated to compete in the Best Singer competition: Lata Mangeshkar, Shaan, Atif Aslam, Neha Kakkar, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan.



Coming second is Lata Mangeshkar with 90% Yes Showts. She is one of the best-known and respected playback singers in India, having been recording songs since the early 1940's.



Shantanu Mukherjee, known as Shaan, is considered as one of the most popular voices for romantic as well as melodious songs, and is one of the most versatile singers. He has sung in many different genres such as pop, sad songs, patriotic, jazz, ghazals, hip-hop, rock, and many more. He received 86% Yes Showts.



After Shaan is Muhammad Atif Aslam with 84% Yes Showts. He is a Pakistani playback singer and actor. His movie debut was the 2011 social drama Bol. He has recorded numerous chart-topping songs and is known for his vocal belting technique.



Neha Kakkar who is an Indian singer. She competed on Season 2 of the television reality show Indian Idol in 2006 and was a judge on the 10th season of the same show. She received 83% Yes Showts right behind Atif.



Following Neha is Alka Yagnik who is noted in Indian cinema for a career spanning over three decades. She received 82% Yes Showts.



Sonu Nigam, an Indian playback singer, composer, live performer, host, and actor received 81% Yes Showts.



Last but not least is Sunidhi Chauhan with 80% Yes Showts. Besides her career in music, she has also been involved in various charities and social causes. She has appeared four times in Forbes' Celebrity 100 of India.



We congratulate Shreya Ghoshal on becoming TellyChakkar Showters' Choice of the Week Best Singer.