Temptation Island India Season1 : Exclusive! This is when Elvish Yadav will enter the house and advice the contestants about love

Temptation Island India Season1 has begun and the audience have given it a thumbs up to the show and now here we bring you when Elvish Yadav would be entering the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 18:59
TEMTATION ISLAND SEASON 1

MUMBAI :  Temptation Island is an American reality show where several couples who agree to live with a group of singles, in order to test the ultimate strength of their relationships.

It’s one of the most successful reality shows overseas and finally the show will have its first season on JioCinema.

The show will finally stream on JioCinema and the audience is excited to see the new season and they are waiting to see who the contestants are.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Temptation Island’ will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test.

The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure.

The show has started and is streaming on Jio Cinema and the audience has given it a thumbs up and has gained a good viewership.

We had reported earlier that Elvish Yadav will be connected to the show and he will be hosting a segment.

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant will be entering the show on Monday where he would be advising the contestant about love and would be telling them how to manage things.

The fans are super excited as they can’t wait to watch Elivsh on the show.

Are you excited to see Elvish on the show?

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 18:59

