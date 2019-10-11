Tenali Rama: Bhaskar asks a man to create his identical Murti to show Rama’s presence in Darbaar

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Tenali Rama is high on drama as Bhaskar is trying to save his disguise as Rama and find out the truth about his father. Previously, Bhaskar sent a shock wave across Vijayanagar darbar as he made a grand entry disguising as Pandit Rama Krishna.

In the upcoming episode, Bhaskar has to show everyone the presence of Rama in the Darbaar. He will ask a man to create his identical Murti so that he can show Rama’s presence in the Darbaar, and he will ask that man no to tell anyone about it.

It will be interesting to see if the man can create an identical Murti to show Rama’s presence in the Darbaar or not or will Bhaskar fail in his plan.

