News

Tenali Rama: Bhaskar asks a man to create his identical Murti to show Rama’s presence in Darbaar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 09:07 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Tenali Rama is high on drama as Bhaskar is trying to save his disguise as Rama and find out the truth about his father. Previously, Bhaskar sent a shock wave across Vijayanagar darbar as he made a grand entry disguising as Pandit Rama Krishna.

In the upcoming episode, Bhaskar has to show everyone the presence of Rama in the Darbaar. He will ask a man to create his identical Murti so that he can show Rama’s presence in the Darbaar, and he will ask that man no to tell anyone about it.

It will be interesting to see if the man can create an identical Murti to show Rama’s presence in the Darbaar or not or will Bhaskar fail in his plan.

Drop by TellyChakkar for more updates!

Tags > Tenali Rama, Vijayanagar darbar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dancer No. 1 contestants go for Mumbai Darshan

Dancer No. 1 contestants go for Mumbai Darshan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days