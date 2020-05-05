Tenali Rama fame Krishna Bharadwaj’s Facebook account gets hacked

MUMBAI: Krishna Bharadwaj, who is popularly known for his role as Tenali Rama, recounts incident of his Facebook account getting hacked.

The actor shared, “My account got hacked day before yesterday. I started getting messages on my page messenger / page inbox. The person who was messaging was saying that he is chatting from the Facebook department and that I need to take out and delete some post which is violating their rules and regulations. So I kept asking what is violating their rules , so he sent me the link in Inbox and that link was asking me to change the password , which I didn't remember so I changed it again and a lot of things were happening. In that process I had to even get my ID verified so I gave them my pan card and aadhar card photos also on that but nothing was happening. So again and again he was telling me to delete the post or else my account will be blocked. So I was panicking thinking what I have posted that I have to delete but I was not able to find out how to delete it. So he kept saying that follow the link you will get to the post but that was not happening and ultimately around 3.30pm I found that the DP of my profile is changed to something written in Urdu with a black backdrop. Within 5 seconds of that I couldn't access both my accounts and got a notification from Facebook that both my accounts are deactivated or blocked.

Regarding dealing with the situation, he shared, “I have never posted anything wrong ever. The last thing I posted on my page was my Tenali Rama promo. So I don't think whatever I had posted was violating their rules and I haven't got my account back. I have reported it to cyber crime. I have mailed to the SP of Malad area. I spoke to the person from cyber crime on phone as well. There is a lawyer friend of mine he is trying to find out in the Facebook office also, so I have messaged somebody from Facebook department also. But as people are working from home and staff is not available so they have asked me to wait. I am waiting for a positive reply from them.”

The actor also took to Twitter and mentioned the same. “I am totally dependent on Cyber crime and police. I even tweeted about this and I got a reply from Mumbai police to put an online complain about it. I am just hoping that it gets solved asap and I get my account and my page back, he added.”