Tera Kya Hoga Alia: Alia keeps Karwachauth Vrat and Alok teases her!

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Tera Kya Hoga Alia is very grippy and is entertaining the audiences with the current track. Audiences can accept a fun filling episode coming up.

In the upcoming episode, the makers of the show will be celebrating the festival Karwachauth where the episode will be filled with lots of love and fun times. Alia will keep a Karwachauth Vrat for Alok.

Now when he comes to know, Alok in a fun gist, will tease Alia about the same.

It will be interesting to see how Alia will react to this gist of his, and will she take it in a fun way or will she be upset with Alok.

Drop by TellyChakkar for more updates!