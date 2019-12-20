News

Tera Kya Hoga Alia’s Anusha Mishra-Priyanka Purohit speak about their off screen camaraderie

20 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Anusha Mishra and Priyanka Purohit are currently seen in SAB TV’s romantic comedy Tera Kya Hoga Alia.Two two who play sautans on screen share a completely different equation on the sets. Both of them are really good friends who are often seen laughing at jokes, gossiping and spending time together. Speaking about their real life bond, Anusha said to the media, “Priyanka is my senior from the same college, I think four batches ahead of me. While Alia and Tara are on screen rivals, I and Priyanka are very affectionate towards each other off screen and our scenes together are super fun to shoot.”Priyanka added, “Me and Anusha have a lot of fun while shooting for our Tom and Jerry scenes, as we laugh out the most even while they are being recited to us. We both share a common love towards dancing so whenever we have had dancing scenes, we bonded really well. There are times when all of us plan to go out in the evenings and Anusha and I dance a lot. It’s so much fun shooting with such a talented co-star as Anusha.”

