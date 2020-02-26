News

Tera Kya Hoga Alia star Anusha Mishra shows her glamorous side in these pictures

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
26 Feb 2020 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Tera Kya Hoga Alia actress Anusha Mishra who plays the lead role of Alia is impressing everyone with her excellent acting and comic timing. The diva plays the role of a dutiful wife who is over-protective of her husband and is constantly on a lookout to keep other women away from him. Anusha is seen in a typical Indian housewife get-up in the show.

However, if you go through Anusha’s Instagram account, you will be left stunned. The actress is quite a stunner in real life and knows how to keep her style game on point.

Anusha has posted several pictures on her Instagram account which shows off her glamorous side.

And now, she has shared a few pictures on her Instagram where she is flaunting her bold and beautiful side.

Take a look at Anusha's pictures:

View this post on Instagram

Bholi si soorat... Aankhon mein masti... Aaye haaye

A post shared by Anusha Mishra (@anushaapechild) on

View this post on Instagram

What could I possibly be thinking?

A post shared by Anusha Mishra (@anushaapechild) on

We are super impressed with Anusha's beautiful avatar. Even fans couldn't stop raving about Anusha's look and poured several comments on her pictures.

On the work front, Anusha started her career as a Content Writer. After working in a few companies for a while, Anusha joined the Digital Marketing Team of Sony SAB Channel and there she was offered the lead role in Tera Kya Hoga Alia.

Description: Anusha Mishra's latest pictures will make you drool on her.

Tags Tera Kya Hoga Alia Anusha Mishra glamorous side TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

The who's who of Bollywood attended the...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here