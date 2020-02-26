Tera Kya Hoga Alia star Anusha Mishra shows her glamorous side in these pictures

MUMBAI: Tera Kya Hoga Alia actress Anusha Mishra who plays the lead role of Alia is impressing everyone with her excellent acting and comic timing. The diva plays the role of a dutiful wife who is over-protective of her husband and is constantly on a lookout to keep other women away from him. Anusha is seen in a typical Indian housewife get-up in the show.

However, if you go through Anusha’s Instagram account, you will be left stunned. The actress is quite a stunner in real life and knows how to keep her style game on point.

Anusha has posted several pictures on her Instagram account which shows off her glamorous side.

And now, she has shared a few pictures on her Instagram where she is flaunting her bold and beautiful side.

Take a look at Anusha's pictures:

We are super impressed with Anusha's beautiful avatar. Even fans couldn't stop raving about Anusha's look and poured several comments on her pictures.

On the work front, Anusha started her career as a Content Writer. After working in a few companies for a while, Anusha joined the Digital Marketing Team of Sony SAB Channel and there she was offered the lead role in Tera Kya Hoga Alia.

