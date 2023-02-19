Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj: Indian audiences have evolved in terms of what they feed their brains

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 10:52
MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Dhanraj likes the title of the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and finds it superlative and relatable. The actor, who plays the role of Mehek in this cand Mamta Patnaik's Inspire films production, shares that the title goes with the concept of the show.

“The story is out of the box. It's a combination of thrill, action, romance, love, friendship, hatred, vengeance which makes it very dramatic and interesting,” she continues about her character, “Mehek hails from the family of very powerful yoginis. Her ancestors were magicians who used their powers to help the society. Though she starts realising her powers gradually in the story, once she does she becomes more responsible and tries her best to use her powers for good. She is a caregiver, protector and healer with a modern tadka.”

Vaishnavi relates with Mehek. “I have been practicing yoga for years now. So I relate to Mehek in every way. She handles stressful situations well. Mehek is matured and wise, yet, there's joy and humility in her that cannot be tethered. When I heard the character briefly, I knew I was portraying it. This role is tailor-made for me. I feel blessed,” she says.

About prepping for the character, Vaishnavi adds, “I’ve started getting into the theoretical part of being a yogini, the mudras, the deep science behind breathing techniques (pranayam) and so on. I have also started reading more books and watching more videos on Yoga. Also, I wake up early in the morning everyday to practice meditation and pranayam so that it becomes a part of my identity which will ultimately help Mehek's body language and over-all performance in the show.”

The actor also praises Patnaik and team Inspire Films. She says that “it’s nice” to collaborate with them. She also enjoyed shooting in Mussoorie and Dehradun.
 
“I love Mussoorie and Dehradun as I have a lot of childhood memories there. So, shooting there felt like revisiting my childhood. It was tiresome and hectic but refreshing,” she adds.

 

 

