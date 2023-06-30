"Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre's beautiful dance leaves everybody awestruck on India's Best Dancer 3's Baarish Special

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 19:39
Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the monsoon as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, will be celebrating the rains in its ‘Baarish Special’ episode. The dance acts will make everyone relive their childhood days and the innocent memories associated with this season. Making the evening more magical will be the TV stars - Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who will be promoting their upcoming romance drama, ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’, which premiers on 10th July. 

However, the true highlight of the episode will be the scintillating and dreamy performance by judges - Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis. They will captivate the audience with their sizzling dance moves, celebrating the monsoon vibe on the stage. Prepare to be spellbound as Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis takes you to a world filled with romantic memories, evoking the essence of monsoon with their heartwarming dance on the mesmerizing track "Saawan Barse" . Their performance promises to leave a lasting impression. 

Immerse yourself in the romantic nostalgia of monsoon, with India’s Best Dancer season 3 this weekend only on Sony Entertainment Television!
 

Terence Lewis Sonali Bendre India's Best Dancer 3 Sony Entertainment Television Shivangi Joshi Kushal Tandon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 19:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ishq Next Door actor Purav Jha on his shift from YouTube to acting, “I always wanted to do this”
MUMBAI:Purav Jha is a popular YouTuber, and his videos get some amazing response. Now, he is all set to step into...
Baalveer 3: New Challenge! Here comes an important day in Veer’s life, will he show his magic?
MUMBAI:'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Limitations Yuvika wants to help the Mahajans, Bhoomi stops her from leaving
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans....
Wagle Ki Duniya: Woah! Dakku on Mission Cindarella to find out the real culprit
MUMBAI:‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Pushpa Impossible: What! Rashi goes missing, Pushpa, Chirag and Ashwin try to find her
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Faltu: Evil! Ayaan unaware of Faltu's innocence, Tanisha to make Ayaan suffer more
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Interesting! With SatyaPrem Ki Katha getting a good start at the box office, here’s a list of the upcoming movies of Kiara Advani
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kushal Tandon
Revealed on the Stage of India’s Best Dancer - Kushal Tandon's Childhood Crush and Shivangi Joshi's Dance Dreams
Junooniyat
Congratulations! Colors' show Junooniyat completes a milestone of 100 episodes
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Exciting! Kaun Banega Crorepati’s promo talks about changes in the new season, host Amitabh Bachchan says “Badal raha hai…”
GHUM HAI
Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Nandini Tiwari bags Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein
Imlie
BARC Ratings: Imlie enters top five; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a jump in TRP rating and enters top two; TMKOC, Udaariyaan and PKMRM see a massive drop in TRPs; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, YHC and Imlie
Sneha Das
Exclusive! Sneha Das to enter Zee TV 's Kundali Bhagya