Terence Lewis on being a dance reality show judge after 8 years

MUMBAI: Dance reality shows have made a mark in India over the years, so have the judges. One such name that tops the chart is Terence Lewis. The dance Guru has judged only one dance reality show in 2009 and have made television appearances as a guest or contestant in various dance shows and task-based shows. However, this 2020, Terence will be witnessed judging Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘India’s Best Dancer’ which is set to be released in February along with two other judges Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapoor.

Commenting on this Terence said, “Dance as an art and career has seen light of the day over the years and I am super excited to be a part of one of the best dance reality shows, ‘India’s Best Dancer’. It is a fresh breath of air to be back on television after years with such an amazing show. We will be looking at the best of best dancers and performers from across India. I am very happy to be associated with Sony Entertainment Television, I am looking forward to meeting talents who will perform various dance styles”.

‘India’s Best Dancer’ will witness three judges who will make sure that dance performance, glamour and attitude is on point. The talents will be guided under 12 mentors to perfect their moves and deliver the best performance. Terence shares, “The show is going to be judged basis global standards and we are ready to explore and create India’s next best dancer.”