Terence Lewis cleans Mumbai beach!

21 Sep 2019 05:44 PM

MUMBAI : With the seasonal changes growing each year - hotter and longer summers and lashing monsoons - we can see the effects in our daily lives! In order to work towards a better environment, this International Coastal Clean Up Day, Terence Lewis joins hands with Afroz Shah to clean up the Versova Beach in Mumbai.

The ace dancer, choreographer and reality show judge was seen actively helping volunteers clean up the beach location as they cleared the remnants of plastic and other synthetic materials that result in marine pollution.

Urging people to give up the use of plastic, Terence says, "We are a country that worships nature as our God and we have forgotten that the ocean is the cradle of the origin of life! This is a situation which is not going to change over night but we will collectively need to take efforts to beat the raising levels of pollution to make a better tomorrow. In order to beat this, let's make a concious effort to minimise the use of plastic and non-degradable materials."

