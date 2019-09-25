News

Terence Lewis to perform in THIS dance reality show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 05:16 PM

MUMBAI: Terence Lewis, who is a well-known choreographer in Bollywood, will be seen in the popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions season 7. Dance India Dance 7 has been successfully entertaining viewers with its content.

After months of struggle, hard work and stunning performances, the show’s finale week is drawing near, and Terence, who has been one of the popular mentors and judges on Dance India Dance, will be gracing the finale of the show. He will be seen performing in the finale. Geeta Kapoor aka Geeta Ma was also seen gracing the show and encouraging the contestants. The current season of the show stars none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as one of the judges. The actress is also busy with the preparations for her finale dance performance.

Tags > Terence Lewis, dance reality show, Geeta Kapoor aka Geeta Ma, Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions season 7, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at Sanjay Gagnani's birthday bash

Celebs at Sanjay Gagnani's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Juhi
Juhi
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari

past seven days