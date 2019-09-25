Terence Lewis to perform in THIS dance reality show

MUMBAI: Terence Lewis, who is a well-known choreographer in Bollywood, will be seen in the popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions season 7. Dance India Dance 7 has been successfully entertaining viewers with its content.

After months of struggle, hard work and stunning performances, the show’s finale week is drawing near, and Terence, who has been one of the popular mentors and judges on Dance India Dance, will be gracing the finale of the show. He will be seen performing in the finale. Geeta Kapoor aka Geeta Ma was also seen gracing the show and encouraging the contestants. The current season of the show stars none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as one of the judges. The actress is also busy with the preparations for her finale dance performance.