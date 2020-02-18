Terence Lewis remembers his dubbing days on Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian idol season 11 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs from the starting because of the fabulous contestants and their extraordinary singing skills. With the finale of Indian idol around the corner the entire nation is waiting to see who will win the trophy and become the voice of our nation. This week the theme of Indian Idol was India Ki Farmaish and the special guests were Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis judges of the upcoming show India’s Best Dancer who came to support our top contestants.

The Shandaar Shahzan sang the song “Tera Bina” ,his fabulous performance made Terence Lewis nostalgic about the time when he used to dub for advertisements. Terence said “ When I was little, I used to dub for advertisements, and it used to happen in one take and seeing you guys give one take performance made nostalgic about that time. I know how difficult it is sing something in one take and the way you performed was just incredible”.

Vishal while appreciating Shahzan said “ Your outstanding singing skills made me believe you are one of the best singers we have in the competition.”