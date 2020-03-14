Terence Lewis reminisces choreographing Deepika Padukone after watching Swetha Warrier perform on India’s Best Dancer; recreates Ang Laga De re with Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Televisions homegrown IP, India’s Best Dancer is creating the right buzz for its phenomenal talent and variety on the show. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges, making sure they showcase all three factors needed which are Entertainment, Newness and Technique.

During the audition phase, Swetha Warrier from Kerala who performed on the song ‘Ang Laga De’ from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, had the judges captivated with her beautiful act, expressions, moves and the transition she showed in her dance. Post her performance, Terence told Swetha how she reminded him of Deepika Padukone. After watching her perform, Terence got nostalgic about the time when he choreographed Deepika Padukone in the song Ang Laga De. Walking down memory lane, Terence said, “ While we were shooting for the song, I remember seeing Deepika on the sets with absolutely no makeup as the director had suggested her not to wear makeup. I was stunned looking at her, she looked nothing less than beautiful. She had only put some kajal in her eyes and yet looked stunning in the attire. At the same time, Ranveer Singh was ready with oil applied on his body for the sequence. The chemistry that Deepika and Ranveer created for the song was sensual, and the same sort of vibe was created by Swetha today”. Terence also thanked Swetha for transporting that vibe in her performance.

The other two judges, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur also said that they loved Swetha’s performance and her Indian-Urban moves were unique. However, on a lighter note, post the judges’ comments, host Bharti Singh along with judge Terence recreated the moment and performed on the song Ang Laga De.

The show promises to entertain the Indian audience with immense talent from across cities in India. There have been contestants who ended up impressing the judges but would not qualify for the next round as the judges are in constant search of finding the best of the best talent.

Stay tuned to Sony Entertainment Television and watch India’s Best Dancer every Saturday & Sunday at 8.00pm