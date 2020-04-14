Terence Lewis shares a fan tweet in response to Narendra Modi's 10 am announcement; check

MUMBAI: Terence Lewis, who is a well-known choreographer, recently came across a post which took him by complete surprise.

The India's Best Dancer judge shared a picture of a tweet on his Instagram where a follower was seen making a unique request to PM Narendra Modi on one of his tweet. The follower requested the honourable PM to change the timing of his 10 am address (April 14) as it clashes with the telecast of Ramayan. He also mentioned in the tweet that the TV show, Ramayan is at a crucial stage.

Terence shared the image of both the tweets on his Instagram page and asked fans about their reaction, "In the midst of all the hustling to keep up with the quarantine times, this tweet stopped me in my tracks, n I'm still figuring out if he is being satirical or genuinely soliciting! What do u think people?."

Credits: TOI