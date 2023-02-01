Teri Meri Doriyaann: Akshara and Vanraj are divided on the opinion on who Angad should choose, Sahiba or Seerat?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and it is soon to go on-air.

Many stars from popular Star Plus shows have gotten together for their take on the pairs and their appropriate partners for the show and this time, Vanraj from Anupamaa and Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are here with their stance.

Many stars from popular Star Plus shows have gotten together for their take on the pairs and their appropriate partners for the show and this time, Vanraj from Anupamaa and Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are here with their stance.

While Vanraj is of the opinion that love is a waste and style is all that matters, Angad will choose Seerat. However, Akshara is against this and says that Sahiba’s heart is as beautiful as her heart and Angad’s heart will get connected to Sahiba.

While Vanraj supported style and leans on to Angad and Seerat, Akshara voted for Angad and Sahiba. Who do you think is going to be Angad’s choice?

The show is produced under the banner of Cockrow and Shaika and will air on StarPlus from reportedly the 4th of January.

