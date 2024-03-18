Teri Meri Doriyaann: Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa fame Disha Pandey to enter the Star Plus show post-leap - EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Sonika Gill has been cast for the role of Yogendra’s mother and Prachi Thakur will be seen as Yogendra’s rakhi sister.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 14:03
Disha Pandey

MUMBAI: Here comes another breaking from the den of TellyChakkar.

Teri Meri Doriyaann starring Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria will soon head towards a high voltage drama. The show has recently witnessed how Vijayendra’s father has been shot by goons while trying to save innocent kids. 

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad to get married to a new girl

There are also reports that Angad will meet with an accident.

Well, Teri Meri Doriyaann is headed for a leap and Yogendra Vikram Singh will be seen as the new parallel lead in the show. Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, as Angad and Sahiba will be separated by fate and Sahiba will be seen living with Yogendra’s character.

Well, according to the latest update coming to our news desk, a new actress has been locked for the show in the role of Twinkle.

Disha Pandey, who has been earlier seen in television projects in the likes of Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa on Shemaroo Umang has been roped in for Teri Meri Doriyaann.

It will be interesting to see how the drama unfolds on the show post the leap! 

(Also Read:Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Angad's concern for Sahiba heightens as he departs for office commitments

Keep reading this space for more information. 

TellyChakkar Teri Meri Doriyaann Star Plus Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Yogendra Vikram Singh Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar Angad Sahiba Sonika Gill Prachi Thakur Disha Pandey Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa Shemaroo Umang
