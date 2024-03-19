Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Riyanshi Ticku roped in for the show

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a very successful show on Star Plus and it's among the top two shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in lead roles and the audience love their chemistry.

The show is produced by Pradeep Kumar, Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpiee and Shaika Parween under the banner of Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

As per sources, Kyunki Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Riyanshi Ticku roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Riyanshi is an actress in the entertainment business and she is best known for her projects like Kyunki Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai.

She was also part of many advertisements and she is having a upcoming movie titled "Dreamz and Desire"

These days the track of the show is very interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Riyanshi Ticku what twists and turns would be coming in the show.

