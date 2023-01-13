Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Let’s see how the story unfolds.

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbts around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Today is Lohri and a lot of stars from the telly world got together to wish their fans for this joyous festival!

Prachi Hada who essays the role of Keerat on this newly rolled out show, got together with her co-stars Himanshi Parashar and Lubna Salim for some special Lohri wishes!

Check out!

So, what do you think of this bond between the Monga sisters?

Meanwhile on the show, Seerat and Santosh attend the function and are in awe of the pomp around. Santosh tries to push Seerat to talk to Angad but she ends up getting ignored. On the other hand, Veer and Sahiba seem to be bonding over their love for art.

Now, we see that Angad wishes his grandmother and grandfather a very happy anniversary and gifts them a golden replica of their joined hands on the occasion. He talks about their history and how special the memories are.

