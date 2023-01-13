Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update. We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:19
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: The Brars and Mongas prepare for the function, Santosh helps Seerat get ready

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbts around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Today is Lohri and a lot of stars from the telly world got together to wish their fans for this joyous festival!

Prachi Hada who essays the role of Keerat on this newly rolled out show, got together with her co-stars Himanshi Parashar and Lubna Salim for some special Lohri wishes!

Check out!

So, what do you think of this bond between the Monga sisters?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Seerat and Santosh attend the function and are in awe of the pomp around. Santosh tries to push Seerat to talk to Angad but she ends up getting ignored. On the other hand, Veer and Sahiba seem to be bonding over their love for art.

Now, we see that Angad wishes his grandmother and grandfather a very happy anniversary and gifts them a golden replica of their joined hands on the occasion. He talks about their history and how special the memories are.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad has a special gift for Darji and Bebe, narrates a memorable incident

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

TV news Vijayendra Kumeria Angad Sahiba Seerat StarPlus new show Teri Meri Doriyaann Cockrow and Shaika productions TellyChakkar Himanshi Parashar Roopam Sharma BTS BTS UPDATE Prachi Hadaa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 19:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra has left a strong mark with her performances in TV shows and even on OTT. The actress has made her...
Hot! Check out these sexy outfits slayed by Hina Khan
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is an actress who appears in Hindi television and films. She is known for playing Akshara in Star...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha finds Viaan waiting in her new office
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ankur Verma looks dapper in These Blazers, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another lifestyle update for its viewers and this time, we have our eyes set on some...
Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married
MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s social media PDA always grabs the attention of their fans. Well, from the past...
Recent Stories
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites
Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites
Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is!
Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is
Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih aces the Sardar look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming sequence
Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih aces the Sardar look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming sequence
Yukti Kapoor thanks her Maddam Sir co-star Sonali Naik for This reason, check out
Yukti Kapoor thanks her Maddam Sir co-star Sonali Naik for This reason, check out
Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey
Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna’s new look from Pandya Store has us in a tizzy, check out
From flying kites, to eating sweets; Celebs share Makar Sankranti memories!
From flying kites, to eating sweets; Celebs share Makar Sankranti memories!