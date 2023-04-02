Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada reminds us of Safeena from Gully Boy, here’s why we think so

Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada reminds us of Safeena from Gully Boy, here’s why we think so

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh takes her sister’s help, Sahiba agrees to bear the cost of the wedding

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Now, we see that Keerat aka Prachi Hada and Veer aka Jatin Arora got together for another hilarious reel and they decides to recreate the iconic scene from Gully Boy.

We couldn’t help but think that Prachi could’ve aced the role of Safeena just as good Alia did!

Check out!

We know that Keerat is not someone you should mess with and always be wary of her temper!

So, do you agree with us?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Now, we see that Santosh tried to kill herself and to save her, Sahiba agreed to all her wishes to get Seerat and Angad married.

Later, Santosh’s sister Sudha calls them and Santosh tells everyone that Sudha has agreed to be of help to them for Seerat’s wedding and wants them to come live with her. Santosh decides that it is best if Seerat’s wedding is discussed at Sudha’s place.

Sahiba claims that she and Ajit will bear the cost of the wedding and not take Sudha’s kindness for granted!

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh tries to kill herself, Sahiba agrees to all her wishes

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

Latest Video

