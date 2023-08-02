Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar finally catches hold of Seerat aka Roopam Sharma, will the Roka happen?

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 12:38
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry charms Seerat, Manbeer decides to break Angad and Seerat’s alliance?

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

We know that the current track of the show followed how Seerat went missing to attend Garry’s event and Santosh enlisted Sahiba’s help to bring her back as the Brars were waiting for the meeting.

Now, in a game of tag, Himanshi Parashar (Sahiba) finally catches Roopam Sharma (Seerat)!

Check out!

So, what do you think?

Who will Seerat choose, Angad or Garry?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Garry is busy charming Seerat at the event and tells her that true love happens between two right partners. He tells her that it is not fair that a man comes to her place and decides if she is worthy of being his wife.

Garry impresses her by saying that he didn’t think Angad would do something like that and if he were in Angad’s place, he would never put her in an inferior position and would go down on his knees in front of everyone and claim that he loves her.

Seerat stands stunned.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh tries to kill herself, Sahiba agrees to all her wishes

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

