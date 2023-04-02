Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar reveals the interesting reason behind refraining Curse Words

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Currently, we see that Angad is quite taken with Seerat and keeps getting into fights over misunderstandings with Sahiba.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Now, we see that Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar has an interesting reason behind avoiding uttering cuss words and this did not leave us surprised!

After all, she is a Sanskari Kudi right?

While the society conventions do suggest that apparently “Sanskari” girls don’t curse, we think Sahiba went along with the notion!

However, we loved the creativity and wit of the actress here and the frustration coming from refraining!

Meanwhile on the show, Now, we see that Santosh tried to kill herself and to save her, Sahiba agreed to all her wishes to get Seerat and Angad married.

Later, Santosh’s sister Sudha calls them and Santosh tells everyone that Sudha has agreed to be of help to them for Seerat’s wedding and wants them to come live with her. Santosh decides that it is best if Seerat’s wedding is discussed at Sudha’s place.

Sahiba claims that she and Ajit will bear the cost of the wedding and not take Sudha’s kindness for granted!

