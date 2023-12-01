Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Seerat aka Roopam Sharma has This Valid request for her on-screen mother

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ and the show went on-air recently and the pair of Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria is being looked upon with great intrigue. Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh is mistreated at the function, Sahiba takes her inside

We know that our audience loves to capture every episode of their favorite TV show and the buzz around TMD is pretty great and they are curious to see, whose threads are connected to each other.

However, we are also aware that our audience loves to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite show and love to gather little tidbts around their favorite stars.

Similarly, we came across a post close to TMD.

Roopam Sharma got together with her on-screen sisters Sahiba and Keerat aka Himanshi Parashar and Prachii Hadaa.

We know that in that in the little time the show has been launched that Santosh aka Lubna Salim is their mother and is very focused on Seerat’s marriage in a rich family, namely the Brars.

Now, Seerat and her sisters have a special message for their mother.

Check out!

 

 

So, what do you think of this bond between the Monga sisters?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Previously, we see that Sahiba was convinced by Veer and Angad to decorate the mansion for the path and she agrees but on a condition.

While initially Sahiba’s talent was doubted, she proved them wrong by giving them some authentic traditional décor which was praised by everyone and on the other hand, while Seerat and Santosh were worrying over the lack of invites, a man comes and delivers the same to them.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: The Brars and Mongas prepare for the function, Santosh helps Seerat get ready

For more such updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

TV news Vijayendra Kumeria Angad Sahiba Seerat StarPlus new show Teri Meri Doriyaann Cockrow and Shaika productions TellyChakkar Himanshi Parashar Roopam Sharma BTS BTS UPDATE Prachi Hadaa
