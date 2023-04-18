Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Seerat gets teary eyed, Santosh makes her life hell

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles. The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward 3 fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans.

In tonight’s episode, Seerat’s situation gets tougher as Santosh is not going to let her live in peace.

Seerat sits silently when Santosh comes and tells her to do all the house chores.

Seerat tells her that she doesn’t know how to do it because she has never done it before.

Santosh points out that it was her mistake that she always pampered Seerat and never gave her such work which is why she (Santosh) has to pay a heavy price.

Therefore, Santosh hands her a broom and tells her to sweep the floor. After Santosh leaves, Seerat gets on the task but her eyes get filled with tears as she starts sweeping.

How will Seerat be forgiven?

