Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sonika Gill bags the Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar show - EXCLUSIVE

Sonika has been seen in many films in the likes of Ram Lakhan, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Nalaik, Ladies Tailor and many more. She has also been a part of television shows such as Chandrakanta and Anamika among others.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 12:56
Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is one of the leading platforms in brining path-breaking news from the world of television.

We have been keeping our readers updated about the latest updates and freshly backed news and gossips from the entertainment industry. We now have exclusive news from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann, which airs on Star Plus. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba felt uneasy, Fainted in her)

Teri Meri Doriyaann keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats with its drama. From mystery, drama to kidnapping, the show is a masala entertainer. The makers, Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films will soon take the entertainment quotient a notch higher by introducing a leap.

The promo of the show is already out and Yogendra Vikram Singh will be seen as the new parallel lead in the show. Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, as Angad and Sahiba will be separated by fate and Sahiba will be seen living with Yogendra’s character.

Well, the leap will introduce new characters and for the same, Sonika Gill has been roped in to play the role of a mother.

Sonika has been seen in many films in the likes of Ram Lakhan, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Nalaik, Ladies Tailor and many more. She has also been a part of television shows such as Chandrakanta and Anamika among others.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

