Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar give a spin to the ‘Chapak’ reel; it clocks 10 million on social media

Vijayendra and Himanshi took time out to recreate the viral ‘Chapak’ reel and give a different spin to it. The reel has received 10 million views on social media and Vijayendra shared the same on his social media handle.
Vijayendra

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus has been doing amazingly well for itself. The show is placed on a timeslot which is not a primetime and yet it has managed to come in the top numbers on the BARC list. The show features Vijaendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar as Angad and Sahiba.

The show has smitten the audience and has come to know about the pulse of the viewers of how they like watching mystery. The makers are weaving the story in a way which keeps all of these elements intact and the audience on the edge of their seats.

(Also Read:Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: After Veer aka Jatin Arora, Keerat aka Prachi Hada leaves the show?

Vijayendra has been seen performing some high voltage stunts. He has an enormous social media following and he keeps his readers updated on the latest happenings about his routines along with interesting BTS moments from his show.

A recent track showcased how Angad and Sahiba get stuck in the snow and have to share the same room. They take the root of the jungle where they have some cute and romantic knok-jhoks. In between the same, Sahiba ends up in a pool of chilled water.

Seems like while filming the sequence, Vijayendra and Himanshi took time out to recreate the viral ‘Chapak’ reel and give a different spin to it. The reel has received 10 million views on social media and Vijayendra shared the same on his social media handle.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba's mysterious disappearance

Here is the reel below:

 

 

Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar Teri Meri Doriyaann Star Plus TellyChakkar TV news Angad Sahiba chapak reel
About Author

