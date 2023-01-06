Terrible! Famous Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhaya attacked live on stage, and suffered a terrifying bullet injury! Details Inside!

MUMBAI:Singer Nisha Upadhaya who is a very well-known Bhojpuri singer was attacked at her concert. The terrifying incident took place in Saran, a district in Bihar.

Nisha is a very famous Bhojpuri singer and she is a native of Saran's Gaur Basant village from Bihar, and she regularly performs at various cultural programs in the city. Her hit songs include Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.

She was performing live at a cultural program when the attendees opened fire, a bullet was said to have struck the singer's left thigh. She was taken to a nearby hospital in Patna as soon as the incident occurred.

According to the most recent information, Nisha's condition is stable. The police also stated that they received information about the incident, but no complaint has been filed. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation. They are investigating how the incident occurred, who was involved in the shooting, and how the gunshot was fired in a program.



The incident was very frightening and the police are still trying to find out who was responsible, no official statement has been made from the end of Nisha’s family or friends.

