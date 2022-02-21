Terrible! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey: Gungun lashes out at Anubhav, says she’s done with him! Find out more!

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is gently but steadily gaining traction in the hearts of everyone. The show takes place in a huge joint family, invoking memories of large families and rituals from the 1990s. The union of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is relatively fresh, and the story takes place in the 1990s; the family appears to be fun-loving, with members who appreciate music and cricket.

Anubhav, a middle-class joint family scientist, and Gungun, a selectively empathic rich pampered brat, are the central characters of the show. In the show, Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi play the lead roles.

Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani who play the onscreen couple, Anubhav and Gungun have a really good equation offscreen. and even though onscreen they might always be in the middle of a fight, we found out that these fights are also pretty choreographed but their show, but the chemistry is not, it is natural, and what fans loveManan took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes video of them rehearsing their fall and captioned it 'Dadagiri never ends' which is very apt for Gungun and Anubhav's equation but was also because Yesha and Manan started bickering after Yesha thought the fall wants right. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile on the show, The Bhatnagar’s and the Kulshreshtha’s fix Anubhav and Gungun’s marriage.

Anubhav is totally against this decision when here Gungun also refuses.

While Gungun rests, Anubhav is teased by his family.

The next day, Dr. Riddhesh tells Gungun to inform Anubhav that her health is better now.

Gungun agrees and calls Anubhav.

Gungun hears Akriti's voice in the background and asks Anubhav to tell her about Garima.

Anubhav tells her to talk to Akriti herself.

Gungun doesn't understand why Anubhav is behaving so rudely.

