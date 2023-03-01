Tha Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir are to grace the show and it is going to be a musical night.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 16:38
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir to grace the show.

This will be the first time that the singers will be coming on the show where they will be having some fun sessions with the host and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

The upcoming episode will be a soulful one where the guests will sing all the old songs and will entertain the audience.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

