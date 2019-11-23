Thalaivi poster out! Kangana as Jayalalithaa is admirable

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, which is based on the life of political stalwart Jayalalithaa, recently went on floors.

For the past few months, Kangana has been putting in her best to ace the role of the most well known female leaders as well as actresses. The first look poster of Kangana as J Jayalalithaa is out.

Have a look.

The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told!

Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020

The film is directed by Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh, Vishnu Vardhan Induri. The film will release on June 26th, 2020, and the actress' fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again.