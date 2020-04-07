Thankful for Bigg Boss 13 RE-RUN as I’m receiving a positive response: Arhaan Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been quite a successful season. The show has had its share of controversies and one of the most controversial contestants of the show was Arhaan Khan. Arhaan and Rashami were seeing each other however, Rashami declared a break-up on national Television and maintained that she wouldn’t want to rekindle the relationship.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, when asked about the response he received after the show, Arhaan said, “I received mixed responses. People had different opinions for me. Although I would like to add that because of Bigg Boss 13’s re-run on Colors, people are watching the show again and have been sending very positive messages with me. I gave my 100% to the relationship and was quite loyal. However, I believe people’s priorities change. I’m happy that people are watching the show again and understanding my journey and stance better”.

That’s quite interesting information.

For more such fun LIVE sessions with your popular Television stars, follow TellyChakkar’s official Instagram handle.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.