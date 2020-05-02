Thanks for giving life to this epic hero, fans tell Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman from Ramayan

MUMBAI: Owing to the lockdown, channels have brought back many popular shows on TV. Mythological show Ramayan that first aired in 1987 on DD national has been brought back for the audience.

The re-run of Ramayan has turned out to be a successful venture as it is currently on the top spot of the TRP charts. Not only this, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri starrer Ramayan has created a world record as it has become the most-watched shows. The official Twitter handle of the channel tweeted, 'The show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April.'

Seeing so much love and appreciation the show has been getting after it’s re-run, Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri is overwhelmed and hence shared a video on his Instagram feed expressing that all the love has made him go speechless. While sharing the video, he captioned it as, 'Thank you each and everyone for loving me and appreciating my work in Ramayan.'

We also went through his comment section where all his fans are in complete awe of the actor and his character Lakshman – brother of Lord Ram. A fan commented, 'Sir you have been an inspiration... It never looks you have been acting for the role of Lakshman Ji. To us you are our Lakshman ji. Thanks for giving life to this epic hero. Idolising you.. Jay shri Lakshman.'

Credits: SpotboyE